Piano duo entertains at St. John’s Advent Concert

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Dec. 11 concert-goers were party to a unique Advent production at St. John’s Lutheran-Episcopal Church, where Brian and Anthony Lockard performed a duo piano concert.

Virtuosic piano numbers included classical favorites, like Flight of the Bumblebee, and the overture from William Tell. These pieces included witty comments that kept the audience engaged. Original arrangements took a new look at beloved Christmas standards like the Ukrainian Bell Carol and What Child is This? An upbeat, Caribbean version of Joy to the World, was especially enjoyable.

The Lockard brothers brought an entertaining aspect into their performance with some unexpected slapstick comedy and a hilarious lecture about emotions in different styles of music.

The brothers have more of their piano playing online at their YouTube channel SoundSketch, where they post music videos and sketches.