Piano duo entertains at St. John’s Advent Concert

Brian and Anthony Lockard perform a duo piano concert at the St. John’s Episcopal - Lutheran Church’s Advent Concert series Dec. 11.

Brian and Anthony Lockard perform a duo piano concert at the St. John’s Episcopal - Lutheran Church’s Advent Concert series Dec. 11.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 20, 2016 1:07 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Dec. 11 concert-goers were party to a unique Advent production at St. John’s Lutheran-Episcopal Church, where Brian and Anthony Lockard performed a duo piano concert.

    photo

    Submitted photo

    Virtuosic piano numbers included classical favorites, like Flight of the Bumblebee, and the overture from William Tell during the Advent concert at St. John's Lutheran Church.

    Virtuosic piano numbers included classical favorites, like Flight of the Bumblebee, and the overture from William Tell. These pieces included witty comments that kept the audience engaged. Original arrangements took a new look at beloved Christmas standards like the Ukrainian Bell Carol and What Child is This? An upbeat, Caribbean version of Joy to the World, was especially enjoyable.

    The Lockard brothers brought an entertaining aspect into their performance with some unexpected slapstick comedy and a hilarious lecture about emotions in different styles of music.

    The brothers have more of their piano playing online at their YouTube channel SoundSketch, where they post music videos and sketches.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.