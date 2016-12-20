Pearl Harbor Day tribute a success

To the editor:

As the Americanism chairman for the Williams VFW Auxiliary, I would like to express my appreciation to the members of the community who attended our Pearl Harbor Day tribute and wreath laying. It is our honor to be able to pay homage to our American heroes (past and present).

I would also like to thank the joint Honor Guard of Williams VFW Post 12128 and Ash Fork American Legion Post 57 for providing a military gun salute and Taps to conclude our ceremony.

Please take the time to thank a veteran whenever you can, they are valued members of our communities and we owe them a debt of gratitude.

Ellen Hampton VFW Aux. 12128

Nadine Dorschle

Williams resident