Pearl Harbor Day tribute a success

To the editor:
As the Americanism chairman for the Williams VFW Auxiliary, I would like to express my appreciation to the members of the community who attended our Pearl Harbor Day tribute and wreath laying. It is our honor to be able to pay homage to our American heroes (past and present).
I would also like to thank the joint Honor Guard of Williams VFW Post 12128 and Ash Fork American Legion Post 57 for providing a military gun salute and Taps to conclude our ceremony.
Please take the time to thank a veteran whenever you can, they are valued members of our communities and we owe them a debt of gratitude.
Ellen Hampton VFW Aux. 12128
Nadine Dorschle
Williams resident
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.