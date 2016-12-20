Obituary: Robert Tuttle Goforth

Robert Tuttle Goforth, 63, died Sunday December 11, 2016. Bob built custom homes in the Flagstaff area for 35 years, including his own home in Parks, Arizona. Bob began his second career later, following his passion as a subterranean specialist for Bat Conservation International, looking for bats and their habitat in caves and mines throughout the southwest US.

Bob was an avid adventurer who loved exploring the wilderness, river running, backpacking and climbing. His adventures included a 40-day skiing expedition up and over Denali and taking his wife and two young children on a month long hike on the John Muir Trail.

Bob was an outstanding gardener and a life-long caver. Bob was always quick with a humorous quip, and he was eager and energetic in helping friends. He loved and lived life to the fullest.

He is greatly missed by Beth, his wife of 35 years, his two sons Rory and Galen, his grandchildren Lily, George and Andrew, his mother Frances Goforth and brother George Goforth and by his many, many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the nonprofit organization: