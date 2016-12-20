Thanks for donations to servicemen

To the editor:

Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, Beta epsilon Chapter would like to extend their thanks for your generous donation for our annual serviceman’s boxes project.

Without donations from local businesses as well as individuals, this project could not have been sustained for the last 40 plus years.

This year the support from the community was overwhelming, so thanks once again for your gift to help us continue to maintain this project for the good of the community as well as to show the support of our community to loved ones currently serving our country in the Armed Forces.

Dorothy Miller

Project Chairman