Letter to the editor: Fire Department thanks families

To the editor:

On Dec. 10 the Williams Fire Department held its annual Christmas dinner. During this dinner we spend time thanking not only the volunteer firefighters but also the families of these volunteers. For it is the families who must endure the time away and of course the worry. This year, the WFD paid special attention to these family members by raffling off gift certificates donated by several local businesses. On behalf of the Williams Fire Department, I wish to express our thanks to the following for their donated gifts and continued support: Safeway,The Grand Canyon Brewing Company, The Grand Canyon Coffee & Café (Anna’s) and Bearizona.

Also, the Fire Department wishes you and yours a safe and happy holiday season.

John D. Moede

Assistant Chief

Williams Fire Department