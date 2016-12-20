Letter to the editor: cell towers harmful to dogs and humans

Dear Williams, Arizona,
I think the Williams Meant to Save dog shelter is going to be built too close to the cell phone tower. Electromagnetic pollution is dangerous. Microwave cell phone towers and animals located so close to cell towers do not harmonize with nature.
Dr. Ben Kim says regular exposure to radio frequency causes 1) abnormal cell growth and damage to DNA, 2) sleep disruption, anxiety and depression, 3) childhood leukemia and 4) immune system suppression.
In Scotland cell phone towers are not allowed near hospitals, schools or homes.
Save is meant to rescue dogs. I don’t want the dogs, Robynn or her volunteers anywhere near this microwave cell tower.
Happy Holidays,
Martha Nan Bonelli
Williams Resident
