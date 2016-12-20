Helping Smokey ring in the holidays

Natlie Mann's class helps Smokey decorate the Kaibab National Forest District Office.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 20, 2016 12:25 p.m.

    • Williams Elementary-Middle School students from Mrs. Mann’s kindergarten class helped decorate the Kaibab National Forest District Office Dec. 6.

