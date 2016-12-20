Guest column: A Christmas Carol in Williams

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. Charles Dickens wrote those words in 1859 while authoring one of the most popular novels of all time, “A Tale of Two Cities.” Dickens was writing that novel in reflection of the turmoil that had ensued from the French revolution and all of the subsequent instability in Europe during that period.



Today in America we have freedoms and opportunities unlike anything ever imagined in human history, yet many consider these to be bordering on the worst of times. Both pre and post-election news articles portrayed, and continue to describe an abysmal plight for our nation and the things we hold dear. These accusations seem to come from both sides of the political spectrum.



When Dickens published his book, “A Christmas Carol” in 1843 he attempted to bring attention to the conditions existing in England through the story involving Ebenezer Scrooge. Scrooge found himself resisting the joy of Christmas until visited by ghosts from the past and future, who outlined what his life has been and what would come of his life if it continued as it was … greedy and self-centered. Through the revelation of those experiences Scrooge was transformed into a generous, giving, and happy person who made a lasting difference in his community.



During this Christmas season it is our hope that we as a community reflect on and appreciate those who selflessly serve our communities in so many capacities. Those who bring peace and joy to the world, whether by contributing significant time and resources, or by impacting the life of one less-fortunate person at a time, like little Tiny Tim in Dicken’s story.



Whether these are actually the best of times or worst will most likely be decided by each of us in our own lives, not only during this Christmas season but continuing into next year and far beyond.



It is our hope at the Williams Justice Center that the “Peace on Earth” proclaimed 2000 years ago by the angels on that starry night would reign in our hearts, lives and community.