A cut above: Amanda’s reaches students

Amanda’s Beauty Box provided free haircuts for select students from Williams Elementary-Middle School Dec. 13. Over a two-hour period, stylist and owner Amanda Orozco and beautician Marina Valerio cut the hair of 23 students. Pictured from left: Daeja Lomas, Orozco, Nicole Gay, Kayla Jackson, Valerio, Maya Caldwell and Taya Giacomelli.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 20, 2016 12:34 p.m.

