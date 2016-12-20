A cut above: Amanda’s reaches students

Amanda’s Beauty Box provided free haircuts for select students from Williams Elementary-Middle School Dec. 13. Over a two-hour period, stylist and owner Amanda Orozco and beautician Marina Valerio cut the hair of 23 students. Pictured from left: Daeja Lomas, Orozco, Nicole Gay, Kayla Jackson, Valerio, Maya Caldwell and Taya Giacomelli.
