Brownlee selected 1A North Coach of the Year

Jeff Brownlee speaks with a player during an earlier season game. Brownlee was selected 1A North Coach of the Year.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: December 20, 2016 12:06 p.m.

    • Vikings Head Coach Jeff Brownlee was selected by 1A North regional coaches as the Coach of the Year.

