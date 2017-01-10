Sports
Middle School Falcons hoopsters get underway
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Caesar Santana takes a shot during the first week of middle school basketball practice Jan. 5.January 10, 2017
Opinions
Letter to the editor: Williams Christmas tree needs help
This year’s town Christmas tree was horrible! Just wanted to let you know whoever was in charge of decorating it did a poor job. It was an eye sore.January 10, 2017
Features
Williams artist spotlight: watercolor artist Bonnie Dent
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Anyone interested in the visual arts in Williams has heard of Bonnie Dent. Those who have attended one of her adult watercolor workshops, dropped by The Gallery in Williams, or enrolled in one of her public school classes know that Dent is an ever present figure in the Williams art scene.January 10, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: James “Rick” Carrick
James “Rick” Carrick (Aug. 7, 1948 – Dec. 20, 2016) born August 7th, 1948, passed away on December 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a battle with cancer.January 3, 2017
Milestones
Williams High School students create painting for veterans
Williams High School art students donated and presented a painting to American Legion Cordova Post 13.January 3, 2017