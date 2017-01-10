Sports
Middle School Falcons hoopsters get underway
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Caesar Santana takes a shot during the first week of middle school basketball practice Jan. 5.January 10, 2017
Opinions
Keith promoted to publisher at Williams News
Madeline Keith was promoted as publisher of the Williams-Grand Canyon News and Navajo-Hopi Observer.January 17, 2017
Features
New bag limits on Arizona trout fishing
The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced new fishing regulations that include a reduction in trout bag limits.January 17, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Charles Robert “Bob” Ison
Charles Robert “Bob” Ison- born in Joplin Missouri, May16, 1928, to Doris and Everett Ison, passed away January 7, 2017.January 18, 2017
Milestones
Williams High School students create painting for veterans
Williams High School art students donated and presented a painting to American Legion Cordova Post 13.January 3, 2017