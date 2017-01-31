PGA Junior Golf program returns to Elephant Rocks
Lady Vikes dominate games with Seligman and Northland Prep

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Lady Vikes are coming alive in the final few games of the season as they dominated the Seligman Antelopes and Northland Prep last week.

January 31, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Nation of Patriots visiting Williams in July

The Patriot Tour rolled through Williams in July 2016 on a mission to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.

January 31, 2017

Homework Club’s a hit at Williams Elementary School

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The bell rings and students at Williams Elementary-Middle School stream down the halls and head toward the waiting buses or to the gym for after school sports, but a large group of students also gathers in the school cafeteria to begin their homework.

January 31, 2017

Obituary: Roberta Ann Wright

Roberta (July 20, 1940 - January 26, 2017) passed peacefully from this world with family and friends by her side.

January 31, 2017

Spelling showdown: Rushing and Christiansen advance to County Spelling Bee

Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted their annual Spelling Bee Jan. 17.

January 24, 2017

