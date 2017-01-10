Sports
Middle School Falcons hoopsters get underway
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Caesar Santana takes a shot during the first week of middle school basketball practice Jan. 5.January 10, 2017
Cartoon: week of Jan. 25
Cartoon: week of Jan. 25January 24, 2017
Peaceful in the pines: Bearizona animals enjoy the snow (with video)
Bearizona animals enjoy the recent snow Jan. 20. The park received 24-30 inches of snow over the weekend.January 24, 2017
Obituary: Ollene Bruner
Ollene Bruner a long-time resident of Williams, passed away Jan. 24, 2017 at Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care.January 24, 2017
Spelling showdown: Rushing and Christiansen advance to County Spelling Bee
Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted their annual Spelling Bee Jan. 17.January 24, 2017