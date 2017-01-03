Sports
Lady Vikes win two over holiday break
There was little rest for the Lady Vikings this holiday break as they hit the road across northern Arizona, where they played four games, bringing home two wins.January 3, 2017
Opinions
Out of the past: hunters camp in snow during winter storm
Visitors gather at a hunting camp sometime around the 1930s outside of Williams.January 3, 2017
Features
Visitors, residents gather for first annual Community Nativity Pageant
Seven local churches collaborated to bring the first Nativity Pageant to the Babbit-Polson stage in downtown Williams Dec. 23.January 3, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: James “Rick” Carrick
James “Rick” Carrick (Aug. 7, 1948 – Dec. 20, 2016) born August 7th, 1948, passed away on December 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a battle with cancer.January 3, 2017
Milestones
Williams High School students create painting for veterans
Williams High School art students donated and presented a painting to American Legion Cordova Post 13.January 3, 2017