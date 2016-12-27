Welcoming 2017 in Williams - what to do
Falcons take bronze at middle school tournament

Williams Elementary-Middle School Falcons took home third place in the 'B' team end of season tournament Dec. 15.

December 27, 2016

Rowdy: week of Dec. 28

Editorial cartoon.

December 27, 2016

Welcoming 2017 in Williams - what to do

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Residents and visitors have several options for ringing in 2017 in Williams.

December 27, 2016

Obituary: Robert Tuttle Goforth

December 20, 2016

Helping Smokey ring in the holidays

Williams Elementary-Middle School students from Mrs. Mann’s kindergarten class helped decorate the Kaibab National Forest District Office Dec. 6.

December 20, 2016

What's a good reason to visit Williams in the winter?

  • A ride on the Polar Express Train 33%
  • Seeing animals at Bearizona's Wild Wonderland 24%
  • Visiting reindeer at the Grand Canyon Deer Farm 4%
  • Seeing/participating in the annual Holiday Parade of Lights 13%
  • Being a part of the Community Christmas Nativity Pagent 4%
  • Visiting the Grand Canyon 22%

78 total votes

