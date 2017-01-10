Vintage Route 66 signs taken from Seligman bus...
Middle School Falcons hoopsters get underway

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Caesar Santana takes a shot during the first week of middle school basketball practice Jan. 5.

January 10, 2017

Keith promoted to publisher at Williams News

Madeline Keith was promoted as publisher of the Williams-Grand Canyon News and Navajo-Hopi Observer.

January 17, 2017

New bag limits on Arizona trout fishing

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced new fishing regulations that include a reduction in trout bag limits.

January 17, 2017

Obituary: Charles Robert “Bob” Ison

Charles Robert “Bob” Ison- born in Joplin Missouri, May16, 1928, to Doris and Everett Ison, passed away January 7, 2017.

January 18, 2017

Williams High School students create painting for veterans

Williams High School art students donated and presented a painting to American Legion Cordova Post 13.

January 3, 2017

