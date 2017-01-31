Sports
Lady Vikes dominate games with Seligman and Northland Prep
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Lady Vikes are coming alive in the final few games of the season as they dominated the Seligman Antelopes and Northland Prep last week.January 31, 2017
Opinions
Letter to the Editor: Nation of Patriots visiting Williams in July
The Patriot Tour rolled through Williams in July 2016 on a mission to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.January 31, 2017
Features
Homework Club’s a hit at Williams Elementary School
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The bell rings and students at Williams Elementary-Middle School stream down the halls and head toward the waiting buses or to the gym for after school sports, but a large group of students also gathers in the school cafeteria to begin their homework.January 31, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Roberta Ann Wright
Roberta (July 20, 1940 - January 26, 2017) passed peacefully from this world with family and friends by her side.January 31, 2017
Milestones
Spelling showdown: Rushing and Christiansen advance to County Spelling Bee
Williams Elementary-Middle School hosted their annual Spelling Bee Jan. 17.January 24, 2017